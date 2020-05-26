Cold Spring Council Approves Expanded Outdoor Seating Resolution for Bars, Restaurants

COLD SPRING – Bars and restaurants in Cold Spring have been granted expanded access to outdoor seating space amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cold Spring City Council unanimously approved a resolution during their Tuesday meeting allowing for the expansion of outdoor liquor sales and outdoor seating for bars and restaurants.

In order to serve outdoors, bars and restaurants will be required to update their permit area maps for liquor licensing to include those areas. All outdoor seating areas must be either owned or leased by the business, and adjacent to the building.

Businesses will also need to apply for temporary permits in order to serve customers outdoors. Cold Spring City administrator Brigid Murphy says permit costs will be waived.