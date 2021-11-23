Cold Spring Appoints New Council Member

COLD SPRING -- Cold Spring City Council has appointed a new member to fill the seat left by Gary Theisen, who resigned last month.

Mike Fall will serve out the rest of Theisen's term, which ends at the end of 2022. He was sworn in during Tuesday night's meeting.

Frankly, I've always been interested in local government. It's where It's close to the people. It's where something actually can be done. And, there's generally compromise at the City Council. I'm just interested in government and I think government can be good.

Fall moved to Cold Spring from La Prairie Minnesota, where he was Mayor for four terms. He says he plans on working to update the city's infrastructure.

I'm really interested in updating our infrastructure, getting that up to current standards, fixing streets and sidewalks, sewer lines, and water lines. I've got a real interest in making the city look nicer.

Fall's appointment comes after an announcement at the beginning of the meeting by Mayor Dave Heinen that Theisen had died, at the age of 70, earlier that day.

Theisen's Celebration of Life will be on December 2nd.

