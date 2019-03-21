Clifford W. Simons, 88, McGregor

March 6, 1931 – March 20, 2019

Clifford William Simons, age 88, McGregor, MN, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Benedictine Living Community of St. Peter, MN.

Funeral services will be Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at the Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon at the funeral home on Saturday. Burial will be in Ball Bluff Cemetery, Ball Bluff, MN.

Clifford was born March 6, 1931 in Jacobson, MN to Glenn A. and Sarah J. (Towers) Simons. He married Bonnie Lee Rogers. Clifford lived in Jacobson, MN raised his family in Chanhassen, MN, and retired to McGregor, MN.

Survivors include his children, Nikki (Phil) McBrien of Pequot Lakes, MN; Jay Simons of Burnsville, MN; Terri (Dale) Jonason of Gaylord, MN; Glen (Lisa) Simons of Willmar, MN; seven grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; and great great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Bonnie; son, Bennett Alan; and seven brothers and sisters.

Memorials are preferred to Alzheimer’s Association or donor’s choice.