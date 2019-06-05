Cleveland Tops Twins In Series Opener Tuesday

Cleveland beat the Twins 5-2 in the first game of the three-game series at Progressive Field Tuesday night. The Twins fall to 40-19 with the loss.

Devin Smeltzer pitched fairly well for the Twins in the loss, tossing 6.1 innings while allowing five runs. All of the runs allowed came on four home runs. Marwin Gonzalez and Eddie Rosario each went deep for Minnesota in the loss.

The Twins will play at Cleveland again Wednesday night. First pitch is set for 6:10 p.m. on AM 1240, WJON.