Clarence Albert Giloy, Jr., 77, St. Cloud

March 3, 1945 - October 13, 2022

Memorial service for Clarence A. Giloy, Jr will be on Monday, Oct. 24 at 11 AM at Peace United Church of Christ, 402 8th Ave S., St. Cloud. Visitation will be on Sunday, Oct. 23 at Miller-Carlin Funeral Home, 3013 Roosevelt Rd., St. Cloud from 3-6 PM and one hour prior to service at the church on Monday. Private burial service at a date later.

A loving, devoted father and grandfather. A dedicated, passionate educator. A fisherman, hunter, and avid bowler. A lover of nature and camping. Clarence Albert Giloy Jr., who passed away peacefully on Oct. 13 at age 77, was all of those things. Born March 3, 1945 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Clarence graduated from Humbird (Wisconsin) High School in 1963 and went on to earn his undergraduate degree from the University of Wisconsin at River Falls in 1968. It was there he met Dixie Lee Campbell, and the two were married on Aug. 3, 1968 at Peace United Church of Christ in Berne, Minnesota. They would go on to spend many wonderful decades together, raising two children. They amicably parted in 2013 but remained close throughout his remaining years.

A longtime teacher and coach in Becker, Minnesota, he is remembered fondly by many of the numerous students whose lives he impacted. Clarence also served his country proudly as a member of the Wisconsin National Guard from 1967 through 1973, and later gave many hours of his time in service to Peace United Church of Christ in St. Cloud, Minnesota.

He was preceded in death by his father Clarence and mother Ruth, as well as his brother Dale (Pete). He is survived by Dixie, his sisters Donna Giloy and Dawn (Garry) Hanson, daughter Ellen (Frank) Rajkowski, son Corey Giloy and grandchildren Harlie, Logan, Nora and Josie.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations to be made to the Tri-County Humane Society in honor of Clarence’s love of his many dogs over the years.

The family also wishes to extend its most sincere thanks to the staff at St. Cloud Benedict Court, especially his nurse Vanessa, for the wonderful care they provided him in his final years.