Clare J. Hanson, 67, St. Cloud

January 23, 1955 - November 15, 2022

attachment-Clare Hanson loading...

Memorial Services will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Living Waters Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids for Clare J. Hanson, age 67, who passed away at his residence on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Rev. Jake Dyrhaug will officiate and entombment will be at Hilltop Mausoleum in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Clare was born January 23, 1955 in Willmar to Christian & Fern (Freeberg) Hanson. He lived in Germany prior to moving to St. Cloud twenty years ago. Clare worked as Computer Maintenance Technician for Unisys. He was a member of Living Waters Lutheran Church. Clare enjoyed collecting toy tractors and Hot Wheel Cars, cooking, watching old western TV shows and attending thrashing and antique tractor shows. He loved his cat, Augustine.

Clare is survived by his cousins, Jean (Chuck) Stranberg of Atwater, Steve (Beth) Gieseke of Richfield, and Lori (Rick) Tate. He was preceded in death by his parents.