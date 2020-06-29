Cindy L. Fuchs-Budig, 59, St. Cloud

January 8, 1961 - June 25, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Cindy L. Fuchs-Budig age 59, who died Thursday, June 25, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery. Please book your spot for mass or view the service live streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

Cindy was born on January 8, 1961 in St. Cloud, MN to Valerian and Alvera (Wolf) Fuchs. She married Gregory N. Budig on October 23, 1993 in St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN. Cindy worked in the Stearns County Recorders office and previously at Tri-County Abstract, St. Cloud. She enjoyed playing cribbage, driving a golf cart but most of all she loved her family.

She is survived by her husband, Gregory; children, Matthew Budig, Emily (Lukas) Borgwardt, Anna Budig; siblings, Thomas (Irene), Robert (Peggy), Ronald (Barb), Mary Jo (Lance) Weber, Chuck (Judy), Mark (Susan), Cheryl (Rich) Dockendorf; in-laws, Geraldine Budig, Mary (Bruce) Evans, Char (Tom) Schutz, Debbie Budig and Brenda (Kevin) Becker.

She is preceded in death by parents; siblings, Mike (Ellie) and Kenneth; father-in-law, Norbert Budig.