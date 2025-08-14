November 22, 1942 - August 13, 2025

Wenner Funeral Home Wenner Funeral Home loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 16, 2025, at Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church in Rockville, MN for Charles “Chuck” Hennen age 82, who died Wednesday at the St. Cloud Hospital, St. Cloud, MN. Burial will be in the Calvary Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 9:00-10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Chuck was born in Pearl Lake, MN to Herbert and Bernadine (Rossman) Hennen. He served in the US Army from 1964-1966. Chuck married Barbara Reller on August 19, 1967, in Holy Cross Church, Pearl Lake, MN.

Chuck owned and operated the Rockville Elevator from 1978-1989. He enjoyed gardening, a perfect lawn, watching vintage television shows and cooking, especially making soup with perfectly sized vegetables,

He is survived by his wife, Barb; children, Douglas and Sandra; siblings, Jim (Audrey), Roger (Pat), Eldred (Deb); Richard (Karen), Doris (Dan), Wayne (Janelle) and sister-in-law, Jeanie.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Larry.