Cheryl L. Plante, 54, Forest Lake

October 19, 1969 - August 1, 2024

Cheryl L. Plante, age 54 of Forest Lake, MN, passed away on August 1, 2024. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, at Christ Our Light Catholic Church in Princeton with visitation one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Fr. Kevin Anderson will officiate. Burial will be at a later date at St. Pius X Cemetery in Zimmerman.

Cheryl Lynn was born to Douglas and Donna (Boelke) Fiala on October 19, 1969, in Coon Rapids. She graduated from Elk River High School and then went on to Anoka Tech for two years. She had a great love for animals, especially her seven cats and her beloved dog, Zoey. Cheryl was a wonderful mother, daughter, and sister. She was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Her spirit lives on in the hearts of those who knew her.

Cheryl is survived by her mother, Donna, and father, Doug; daughters, Abbie and Peyton; brothers, Tim Fiala and Jeff (Marian) Fiala; many nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles; and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Dan and Margaret Fiala and Francis Boelke.