Check Out This Igloo Bar in Northern Minnesota

I will be the first to admit that I'm not a fan of winter. But there is something to be said about the cold snowy weather outside and being all cozy warm inside. It's nice to be able to come in from the cold and enjoy an adult beverage or five, and have some people with you that feel the same way.

Check out this igloo bar that's located on the Minnesota side of the Lake of the Woods. It's actually located ON the lake. And it has all kinds of amenities too.

It officially opened up on December 31st and will remain until the time comes when you have to pull all structures off the lake this Spring.

You can not only enjoy a beverage, but they also serve some food. They have soups, pizza, and some sandwiches. What else could you need? Porta potties are located outside in another igloo-looking structure.

Get our free mobile app

Oh, and there are ice fishing holes available too! You can fish right from your barstool, for a small fee.

Last year the igloo bar was not open, and there were a lot of people who were wanting it back again. So, it is a fairly popular place to go if you are traveling to that area to fish, or whatever you'd like to do.

Looks like this will again be a winter staple in Northern Minnesota.

Places for Central Minnesotans to Visit in Hawaii