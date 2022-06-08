Check Out Sauk Rapids’ Newest Playground [GALLERY]

A new playground has opened at Sauk Rapids' Lions Park! The playground features fun obstacles and activities for kids of all ages.

attachment-IMG_9170 loading...

One of the first things my kid noticed was the springy, rubbery surface that covers the ground beneath the structures. "It feels like a trampoline dad!" It was also a nice touch to see the surface with green/gold flakes, the same color as Sauk Rapids-Rice High School.

attachment-IMG_9165 loading...

My son has always been a big fan of the big zip lines at Elm Creek Park in Maple Grove and now we finally have a cool one right here in our backyard!

attachment-IMG_9158 loading...

attachment-IMG_9156 loading...

The main slide is pretty quick and is located next to a net-like climbing area, monkey bars and pedestals to hop around on.

attachment-IMG_9173 loading...

A smaller play structure with a smaller slide is located to the side of the main slide for the bigger kids.

attachment-IMG_9167 loading...

This "roller slide" was very popular. My kid went so far as to say it is "his favorite slide ever" before having me record a video to share with mom so she could see how fun it was.

attachment-IMG_9174 loading...

Kids, for some reason, love to spin around really fast until they get dizzy. None for me, thanks.

attachment-IMG_9176 loading...

In addition to the playground there is also an interactive water feature for kids to cool off with.

attachment-IMG_9157 loading...

We also spent a great deal of time finding rocks and chucking them into the river.

attachment-IMG_9179 loading...

As an added bonus, the train tracks are located right across the parking lot from the play area. What kid doesn't love watching the trains roll by?!