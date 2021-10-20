It's a long standing joke in Minnesota that you've got to be prepared for all of the seasons at any given time. And, it's usually true this time of year. You'll need to start the day off with a jacket, but by the afternoon you better have a pair of shorts and a t-shirt.

This winter won't be THAT extreme, but according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, NOAA, there's an equal chance that temperatures will be above normal and below normal this winter.

Gee, thanks for the help, NOAA. Way to be specific. It's safe to say you'll probably need to have your big jacket, glove warmers and automatic vehicle start ready to do. Or, maybe you won't.

Looking at their precipitation predictions, it's more of the same. There's an equal chance we'll have a lot of snow this winter and below normal totals of snow for the season.

So, in conclusion, Minnesota weather will be unpredictable as usual and do what it wants. We're all in this journey together. Winter is coming.

Minnesota could see its first sign of snow this week in northern parts of the state. There's a chance of rain today and on Saturday night into Sunday with low temperatures in the low 30s and upper 20s.

