Charles Eizenhoefer, 75, St. Cloud

May 23, 1949 - December 3, 2024

Memorial Services will be 1:00 PM Monday, December 9, 2024 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Charles Eizenhoefer, 75 of Saint Cloud who died Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at Country Manor in Sartell. Chaplain James Neppl will officiate and burial will be in Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery in Little Falls. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services Monday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Charles was born May 23, 1949 in St. Cloud, MN to George J. & Theresa (Reiter) Eizenhoefer Jr. He served in the United States Army. He worked as an Optician for many years until his retirement. He was a car buff and restored a 1937 Buick that he adored. He liked music and loved to dance the 2 step, he also enjoyed playing pool with his friends. He was a very organized person and he did everything just like clockwork, he loved his routine. Most importantly he loved his family and would always look forward to family gatherings.

He is survived by his siblings, Kathy Kramer of Clearwater, Robert (Vicki) of Sauk Rapids and William (Karen) of Clearwater as well as many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Mary Ellen Eizenhoefer.