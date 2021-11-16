Charles E. Klein, 69, St. Cloud

August 14, 1952 - November 11, 2021

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Charles E. Klein, age 69, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital followed complications from surgery. Deacon Steve Yanish will officiate.

Visitation will take place one hour prior to services on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Chuck was born on August 14, 1952 in St. Cloud to Edward and Phyllis (Fields) Klein. He worked as a B-Machinist at DeZurik for many years. He enjoyed fishing, camping and especially getting together with his family.

Chuck is survived by his daughter, Sarah; Sarah’s mother, Kathy; siblings, Debbie (Duane) Gohmann of Ramsey, Kevin (Joan) of St. Cloud, Kenny of St. Cloud, Kim (Brett) Hansell of Durango, CO Mark of Durango, CO, Mike of St. Augusta; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Sandy Mendel and Ruth Westerberg.

A Special Thank You to all the staff at the St. Cloud Hospital who cared for Chuck during his stay.