Charging Decision Expected Next Week in Sheriff Crash

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (AP) _ Prosecutors in Douglas County say they expect to make a decision next week on whether to charge Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson after he crashed his vehicle.

Hutchinson rolled his county vehicle on Interstate 94 near Alexandria on Wednesday. He acknowledged he had been drinking before the crash.

Reports say the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is analyzing a Hutchinson urine sample to determine if he was intoxicated and Douglas County Attorney Chad Larson will make a charging decision based on the test results early next week.