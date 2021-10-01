Central Minnesota’s Cheapest Home is in Upsala for Under $40K

If you're in the market for a new home or an investment property, you might want to check out this Upsala home that's on the market for under $40,000.

It's central Minnesota's cheapest home on the market right now. The house is located at 321 West Street and is complete with three bedrooms and one bathroom.

For the price, it's pretty spacious with a total of 1,236 square feet of finished space. According to the listing description on Zillow, it's a mobile home that's in great shape that comes with all of the appliances.

The home has undergone some renovations with new flooring, paint and more. The listing mentions there was an addition made to the property that could be a bonus room or extra living space.

Outside you'll find a shed for storage and lots of yard. The lot is .34 acres which is great if you are looking for some space to spread out.

With a little TLC, you'll have a home that's perfect for country living in a quiet neighborhood...or a great way to bring in some passive income as a rental property.

If you're interested in checking out this home, it's currently listed with Janice K. Schultz with Schultz Auctioneers Landmark, MLS #6103165.

Check out more photos of central Minnesota's cheapest house on the market below.