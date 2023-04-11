Central Minnesota Junior College Baseball Roundup

CENTRAL MINNESOTA JUNIOR COLLEGE BASEBALL UPDATE

(Friday April 7th/Northland Community College/Thief River Falls)

MN. STATE FERGUS FALLS SPARTANS 13 NORTHLAND CC PIONEERS 6

The Spartans defeated the Pioneers, backed by ten hits, including five home runs and three doubles. Righty Aidian O’Brien started on the mound, he threw four innings, he gave up nine hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Righty Mike Short threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Spartans offense was led by Mike Short, he went 2-for-3 with two home runs for 5 RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Jackson Martin a sophomore from Dassel-Cokato High School went 3-for-4 with two home runs for three RBIs and he scored three runs. Beau Fetting a freshman from Ada High School went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ben Monson went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and Bryce Kruger a freshman from Barnesville High School scored two runs. Logan Pulju a freshman from Perham High School went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Adam Vue went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and. He scored two runs. Luke Ruter a freshman from New London-Spicer went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run.

The Pioneers starting pitcher was Odham Manhas, he threw three innings, he gave up five hits, five runs and recorded three strikeouts. Noah Warne threw four innings in relief, he gave five hits, eight runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Their offense was led by Connor Hoyt, he went 3-for-3 with a double, he had a stolen base, one walk and he scored three runs. Abel Rodriquez went 3-for-4 for a RBI and two stolen bases. Keaden Kempert went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, a stolen base and he scored a run. Isaac Mata went 2-for-4 for a RBI. Isaac Lopez went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Auden Venegas went 1-for-3 and he scored a run.

NORTHLAND CC PIONEERS 10 MN. STATE FERGUS FALLS SPARTANS 0

(Friday April 7th)

The Pioneers got the upper hand in game two, they collected two doubles and a home run. Joseph Lopez did the work on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. David Perez led their offense, was he went 2-for-2 with a home run and a double for four RBIs. Connor Hoyt went 3-for-4 with a double, two stolen bases and he scored three runs. Isaac Lopez went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Abel Rodriguez went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Spartans was Brett Engelmeyer, he threw three innings, and he was the pitcher of record. Luke Ruter and Jackson Martin both went 1-for-2 for the Spartans offense.

NORTHLAND CC PIONEERS 14 MN STATE FERGUS FALLS SPARTANS 6

(Saturday April 8th)

The Pioneers defeated the Spartans, backed by fifteen hits, their starting pitcher Keaden Kempert threw six innings to earn the win. Keaden also went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Abel Rodriguez went 3-for-4 with a triple for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Isaac Mata went 1-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a run. Matthew Zepeda went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI. Freddy Lanchan went 1-for-4 with a home run.

The Spartans starting pitcher was Beau Fetting, he threw 4 2/3 innings, and he was the pitcher of record. Their leaders on offense was Mike Short, he went 3-for-3 with two doubles for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Ben Monson went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and a walk and Eoghan Fischer went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI. Jackson Martin went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he had a walk.

ST. JOHNS UNIV. JOHNIES JV 5 MN STATE FERGUS FALLS SPARTANS 1

(Monday April 10th)

The Johnnies JV defeated the Spartans backed by ten hits, solid defense and pitching performances. Righty Quinn Krueger started on the mound, he threw one inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout. Lefty Vinny Schlepper threw one inning in relief, he recorded a strikeout. Righty Alex Gwost from Little Falls High School threw two innings, he gave up two hits and he recorded four strikeouts. Righty Jordan Howe threw 2/3 of inning, he recorded two strikeouts. Righty Jackson Geislinger from Eden Valley-Watkins High School threw two innings to close it out, he gave up a hit and one run.

The Johnnies offense was led by Collin Kray from Little Falls High School, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs. Blake Mellgren went 2-for-2 for a RBI and he scored a run. Reed Marquardt went 2-for-2 and he scored a pair of runs. Jack Dobesh was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Ryan Janzen from Cathedral High School went 1-for-3 and Alex Broholm went 1-for-1.

The Spartans were outhit, ten to five, yet if they could have gotten a couple of timely hits it could have been really close. Righty Luke Ruter started on the mound, a freshman from New London-Spicer threw four innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Righty Caleb Jablonski a freshman from Barnesville High School threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits and two walks.

The Spartans offense was led by Ben Monson, he went 1-for-3 with a home run and Beau Fetting a freshman from Ada High School went 2-for-4. Logan Pulju a freshman from Perham High School went 1-for-3 and Caleb Jabolonsk went 1-for-1. Luke Ruter, Mike Short and Ian Staton all were hit by a pitch.