CentraCare Closing Passages, Expanding Recovery Plus

ST. CLOUD -- CentraCare is closing a residential facility for men recovering from chemical dependency. Director of Communications Wendy Jerde says the Passages facility is no longer accepting new clients. They anticipate the discontinuation of the Passages program effective March 1st after the last client completes the program.

Meanwhile, Jerde says CentraCare will be expanding and restructuring its Recovery Plus programming to include additional outpatient services by March for adults with substance abuse disorders.

Both changes are a result of a recent assessment addressing factors such as an industry focus on outpatient services.

The changes will result in the restructuring of staff at both locations by March. CentraCare plans to work with the employees to transition as many staff as possible to other available positions.

Jerde says that all of the details are not finalized yet and not concrete.