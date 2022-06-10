Celestine Peter Kroll (Cel), 91, Clarissa

March 24, 1930 - June 7, 2022

Celestine Peter Kroll (Cel) passed quietly on June 7, at Central Todd County Care Center, Clarissa with family and devoted caregivers by his side. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 17 at 11:00 A.M. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Flensburg, MN with father Jimmy Joseph and father Tony Kroll officiating. A visitation will be held from 9:00-11:00 A.M. on Friday at the church in Flensburg. The burial will be held in Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery in Royalton.

He was the sixth child of thirteen born on March 24, 1930 to Frank and Margaret Kroll on the family farm near Royalton. Cel completed eighth grade at the country school and obtained his high school equivalency by testing out in the army. The summer before entering the service Cel worked at Beaver Lake Resort where his eyes rested on Rose Mary Schyma (Rosie), and he asked her out. He missed their first date due to a motorcycle accident, but showed for the second, head bandaged and cigarette in hand. In a borrowed suit they married on May 4, 1953 when Cel was home on leave. To this union six surviving children were born.

After serving 2 years in the Korean War, Cel and Rosie lived in Minneapolis. Cel worked for the railroad, but the farm life called to him. In 1957 they purchased a 100 acre farm for $4,900.00 in the Flensburg area. They had six cows. A few years later they bought 80 acres to the east and then another 80 acres to the northwest. In 1964 they built a new barn and 1965 a new house. He was very proud of the improvements they made to their property. He was a steward of the land practicing organic farming methods before the word 'organic' became popular. He wanted the soil to be alive, soft and healthy. By example he taught his children how to work hard and that everyone puts their pants on one leg at a time. He was always there to help his children in whatever way he could and often gave them free advice!

After retiring at 48 you might find him fishing down at woodtick ditch, in the garden, checking on a hen hatching chicks, or cheating at a hand of cards with the grandkids (to teach them!). He and Rosie enjoyed tending a huge garden and every year shared it with family, friends and neighbors. He grafted apple trees, raised chickens and shot deer off the deck. He enjoyed fishing with his brothers who he loved dearly. Cel was serious about his Catholic faith, serving as an usher, Eucharistic minister and singing in the choir. He attended Crosier Seminary prior to serving in the war. If you were to spend the night at their home it was not uncommon to see him on his knees beside the bed saying his prayers. He continued this into his eighties as long as the knees would bend, and he could get back up. He was a good neighbor and a talented, intelligent person. He helped others with his time and his resources. He enjoyed people, humor and good food. Visitors enjoyed his ample supply of home made wild grape wine, smoked fish, sausage and conversation.

Cel disliked laziness, pasta and government handouts.

May he rest well and in peace.

Cel is survived by his children: Arnie (special friend Marge), Barbara (Edwin) Legatt, Cindy (Lowell) Hermanson, Diane (Tim) Helgeson, Elaine (Doug) Mrozek, Faye Pachan. Siblings: Sister Lillian Kroll, Clem (Winnie) Kroll, Jean (Arvin) Litke, Fr. Anthony Kroll, Jim (Pat) Kroll, Sister Adeline Kroll, Tom (Ginny) Kroll, Janet (Elmer) Litke. In-laws: Louise and Wayne Skajewski, Jerome Bursch, Linda Schyma. Nineteen grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Rose Kroll.