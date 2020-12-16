November 13, 1932 - December 12, 2020

Catherine “Katie” Ellen (Carlson) Golden of Little Falls, formerly of Royalton, passed away peacefully at the Talamore Assisted Living in St. Cloud Minnesota on Saturday, December 12, 2020. Katie was 88 years old.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic a service will not take place at this time.

At this time the family would prefer no flowers/plants. If you would like to send a card they can be mailed to:

Diana Hammerbeck, 709 NE 1st St, Little Falls, MN 56345