March 6, 1945 - April 26, 2025

Catherine Dillenburg Honer, 80 year resident of Royalton passed away on Saturday, April 26, 2025.

A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 16th, 2025 at the Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls with Caplin Gregg Valentine officiating.

Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the hour of service.