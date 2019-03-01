Cathedral Hockey Headed Back To State

The Cathedral Crusaders beat the Alexandria Cardinals 4-1 Thursday night in the Section 6A championship at the MAC. The Crusaders are making their third trip to the state tournament in the last four years.

Cathedral dominated the opening period to take a two goal lead while out-shooting Alexandria 17-7 in the process. Blake Perbix opened the scoring at 8:10 of the first, assisted by Nate Warner.

Jackson Savoie made it 2-0 just 27 seconds later with a goal that was assisted by Cullen Hiltner.

Alexandria played a much better second period, but it was CHS that struck first in the second frame to take a 3-0 lead when Hiltner scored at 14:21, assisted by Jack Smith.

Cardinals forward Zach Wosepka finally broke through at 16:02 of the second, snapping a 194 minute shutout streak by Cathedral goalie Noah Amundson.

Hiltner would ice the game at 1:37 of the third period, with a goal assisted by Ethan Cumming.

The State Tournament begins next week at Xcel Energy Center.

Dave Overlund