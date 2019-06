The Cathedral boys golf team finished in 7th place in the Class AA state meet in the Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan. Holy Family won the team event with Detroit Lakes finishing in 2nd place. In the individual competition Cathedral's Will Freeman finished in 11th place.

The AAA boys golf state meet finished yesterday too. Sartell's Logan Hamak finished 3rd individually. Edina won the team competition with Alexandria finishing 4th and Elk River 5th.