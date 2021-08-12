Carolyn Mary Becher, 68, Paynesville

January 26, 1953 - August 9, 2021

Carolyn Mary Becher passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer at Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar, MN.

The Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, North Prairie, MN with Father Glenn Krystosek officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Carolyn has always cared about everyone's health and safety. At this time her wishes were to keep the service small, so it is for immediate family only. She requested we hold a gathering for all family and friends at a later date after there is less Covid concerns.

Carolyn was born on January, 26, 1953 in Little Falls, MN to Carl and Loretta (Fussy) Trettel. She was raised on a farm near North Prairie, MN. Carolyn graduated from Royalton High School in 1971 and obtained her Bachelor's Degree in teaching from St. Cloud State University. Carolyn married Eugene Becher on July 29, 1988. For many years when time allowed, they enjoyed traveling the United States together.

Carolyn was a dedicated art and special education teacher for 47 years, most of those years were with the Eden Valley Watkins school district. She was a very strong advocate for the Arts, and their correlation with other subjects. She believed art led to a more enriched life. Carolyn was nominated for Teacher of the Year. She was very creative and worked very hard to insure she was teaching with the latest techniques and technology that would benefit her students. Carolyn was very talented herself, creating clothing, crafts, jewelry and artwork for others enjoyment. She sold her own creations at the Little Falls Art & Craft Fair and many other venues through the years. She was a religious education teacher in Paynesville for many years and did all of her daily activities "for the honor and glory of God". She was always helping those around her in any way she could and encouraged others to do the same. Carolyn wanted so much to make things better for everyone around her. She was always there to share her faith, a prayer, a helping hand, a fun project, a special treat and to visit. The time she shared meant so much to us. Carolyn will be dearly missed by all of those who love her.

Carolyn is survived by her husband, Eugene Becher; brother, Leo (Cindi) Trettel; sister, Theresia Sutton (Gerald Norberg); Stepsons, Brion (Jamie) Becher and Richard Becher; Grandsons, Rion Becher, Alexander Becher, and Nathan Becher; Nieces and nephews, Sarah (Josh) Rosvold, Paul Weinand, Diana (Reese) Gronau, Keith (Venna) Trettel, Daniel Sutton, Stephanie Trettel, and Adrian Trettel (Emily Schneider); Great nieces and nephews, Alizah Gronau, Alaynah Gronau, Eian Rosvold, Adelise Rosvold, Emerson Rosvold, and Seelen Trettel.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Loretta Trettel, and infant sister, Mary Trettel.