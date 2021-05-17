Caroline Gwost, 85, Little Falls formerly of Flensburg

September 24, 1935 - May 14, 202 1

Caroline Gwost, 85 year old resident of Little Falls formerly of Flensburg, MN died Friday, May 14 at Highland Senior Living in Little Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Tuesday, May 18 at 11:00 in Flensburg with Father Jimmy Joseph officiating. A visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. on Monday, May 17 and from 10:00 - 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, May 18 all at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Flensburg. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery.

Caroline Kulus was born on September 24, 1935 in Flensburg, MN to the late Alex and Mary (Piehowski) Kulus. She grew up in Flensburg and attended and graduated from St. Francis High School in Little Falls. She was united in marriage to Jerry Gwost on October 26, 1955 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Flensburg. Caroline and her husband owned and operated Jerry's Service Station for 17 years in Flensburg. She enjoyed going to the casino with the girls, flower gardens, reading and spending time with her children and especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Caroline was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the Rosary Sodality.

She is survived by her son, John Gwost (Margurite Cofell); daughter, Debbie Witucki and husband, Roger; daughter-in-law, Jean Gwost; grandchildren, Jeremiah (Molly), Melissa and Jordan (Mike), Shannon (Joelle), Nicole (Dave) and Casey (Megan), Wyatt and Ashley (AJ); great-grandchildren, Madison, Nora, Kennedy, Hudsyn, Abrielle, Braxton, Ava, Maci, Maxwell, Hadley, Willow and Beau; siblings, Lorraine Lapos, Louie Kulus and Mary Lou Rutz.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerome "Jerry" Gwost; son, Wayne Gwost. parents; Alex and Mary Kulus; siblings, Dorothy Czech, Alex Kulus, Jr, Eleanor Chock, Josephine Dzieweczynski, Adeline Dzieweczynski, Bernard Kulus and Leonard Kulus.