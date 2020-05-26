Caroline A. Krystosek, 91, St. Cloud

No hindsight music unit displayed.

December 23, 1928 - May 24, 2020

Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, St. Cloud for Caroline Krystosek who died Sunday at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. A prayer service will be at 7:00 PM at the funeral home this evening. Private burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in St. Cloud. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Caroline was born December 23, 1928 in Sobieski to Simon & Sophia (Cichon) Maciej. She married Vincent Krystosek on September 25, 1946 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Sobieski. She was a homemaker and raised her three children living in the St. Cloud area for 74 years. She is a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud and enjoyed spending time canning, gardening, playing bingo and enjoyed music.

Survivors include her children, Dave (Jody) of St. Cloud; Delphine (Barry) Held of St. Cloud and Margaret Krystosek of St. Cloud; grandchildren; Matthew Held, Joshua Held, Nicholas Krystosek and Christopher Krystosek. She is preceded in death by her husband Vincent, and son Benedict, grandson Jeremy Held, 6 sisters and 3 brothers.