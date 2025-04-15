Carol M. Cater, 74, St. Cloud

May 14, 1950 - April 8, 2025

attachment-Carol Cater loading...

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 26, 2025 at 2:00 PM at Becker Baptist Church in Becker for Carol M. Cater, age 74, who passed at her home on Tuesday, April 8. Pastor Nate Bucher will officiate and burial will be Clear Lake Cemetery. Visitation will be an hour prior to the service Saturday at the church. The Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Saint Cloud has been entrusted with arrangements.

Carol was born May 14, 1950 in Minneapolis to Clarence and Doris (O’Kasick) Foss. She attended a vocational high school and graduated with a degree in Commercial Arts. Carol married Bruce Cater on May 27, 1972 at Elk River Congregation Church. She lived in the St. Cloud area since she was 20 years old. Carol loved being a homemaker and being at home with her children. She worked as a teacher’s assistant in the St. Cloud School District, and was known as the “Ice Castle” lady. Carol was a member of Becker Baptist Church and was the girl’s club director. She enjoyed watercolor painting, gardening and sewing dolls to donate. Carol had a strong faith and that carried her through her cancer journey.

Carol is survived by husband of 52 years, Bruce of St. Cloud; son, Mathew (Amy) Cater of Freeport; daughter, Tracy Peterson of Powder Springs, GA; grandchildren, Nashton Cater, Casen Cater, Alexander Peterson and Griffin Peterson; sister-in-law, Carol Packer; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Roy Foss and sister, Sharon Foss.