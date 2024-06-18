August 17, 1949 - June 17, 2024

Carol B. Anderson, 74 year old resident of Rice formerly of Green Prairie Fish Lake, passed away on Monday, June 17 at her home. A private family service will be held at a later date.

Carol Ann Hoover was born on August 17, 1949 at St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls to the late Ervin and Marie (Gammon) Hoover. She grew up in Little Falls and attended Little Falls Community Schools. Carol was the first female manager at T.O. Plastics in Little Falls. She was united in marriage to Alan Tretter on July 9, 1965 and the couple later divorced. Carol owned a Jack Frost Chicken Barn in Royalton. She worked for a short time at Larson Boats upholstery department in Little Falls. . She worked other various jobs until she found her love of bartending and visiting with her patrons. She bartended for a short time at the Brass Rail, in Little Falls, Alamo Liquor (Shadys) in Rice, Dicks Village Bar and Eddies Log Bar in Royalton. Carol owned the Triple XXX bar in Brook Park in the early 80's. She also owned the "The Cove" also known as 37 Acres on Green Prairie Fish Lake also in the 80”s. She was united in marriage to Lanny Anderson on July 4, 1997 at the Canteen Bar near Little Falls. The couple made their home on Green Prairie Fish Lake and wintering in SanTan Valley in Arizona, where she owned several properties with her husband. Carol most recently owned the "Canteen Bar" from 1994 until 1999 near Little Falls. Carol will be remembered as a hardworking go getter gal! She loved shopping, traveling, taking care of the cattle on her son’s farm, especially "Chance" the bull, cooking, baking, mowing lawn, tending to her flowers and investing in real estate.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Lanny Anderson of Rice, MN; children, Kimberly (Howard Popp) Tretter of Rice, MN, Dennis (Sheila Heim) Tretter of Little Falls; step-children, Shannon (Darren) Tyler of Franklin, TN Cary (Michelle) Anderson of College Grove, TN and Shawn Anderson of Springfield, NE; 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren and her brother, Edwin (Mary) Hoover of Little Falls.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ervin and Marie Hoover; sisters, Delores Wilkinson, Kathy Zuleger; brothers-in-law, Larry Wilkinson and Robert Zuleger and an infant brother, Wayne Hoover and former husbands, Alan Tretter and Mike (Putsy) Baumgartner.