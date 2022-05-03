Carl W. Dencklau, 83, Sauk Rapids

September 12, 1938 - May 2, 2022

Memorial Services will be at a later date for Carl W. Dencklau, age 83, who passed away Monday, May 2, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids, MN.

Carl was born September 12, 1938 in Newark Township, Webster County, Iowa to Raymond & Stella (Minikis) Dencklau. His mother died when he was 2 years old and his father married Lydia. Carl married Karen Dorman on June 18, 1960 in Cedar Falls, Iowa. He was the President of the St. Stephen State Bank and also was a Mortgage Broker. Carl was an active member of Messiah Lutheran Church in Sartell where he was President of the Congregation and a Lay Minister. He was also a member of the St. Stephen Lions Club. Carl enjoyed church, fishing, hunting, horses, and anything outdoors. He was devoted to his wife, family was very important to him, and he was very proud of his children and grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Karen of Sauk Rapids; son, Kirk Dencklau; daughters, Tamara Wahle of Sioux Falls, SD and Jacqueline (Bret) Schutt of Williams, IA; daughter-in-law, Mary Kay Dencklau of Norwalk, IA; grandchildren, Jessica, Whitney, Isaac, and Natasha; sister and brothers, Janice (Roger) Schlichting of Littleton, CO, Leland (Mary) Dencklau of Vincent, IA, and Reggie (Arvilla) Dencklau of Clarion, IA. Carl was preceded in death by his parents; son, Scott; infant daughter, Wendy; and infant brothers, Gary and Waylon.

Memorials are preferred to Messiah Lutheran Church.