Candidate Filing Period Opens Tuesday for Some Cities, Schools

UNDATED -- If you've always wanted to get involved in local politics now is your chance if you live in certain communities. Cities and school districts that don't hold a primary election have their candidate filing period starting Tuesday and running through August 11th.

Waite Park has the mayor's position and two council seats (Mike Linquist and Ken Schmitt) up for election.

St. Joseph has the mayor's position and two council seats (Bob Loso and Troy Goracke) up for election.

St. Augusta has the mayor's position and two council seats (Paul Reinert and Donna Schultzenberg) up for election.

Sauk Rapids-Rice has four school board seats (Ryan Butkowski, Jan Solarz, Mark Hauck, and Tracey Morse) up for election.

Sartell-St. Stephen has three school board seats (Jason Nies, Lesa Kramer, and Pam Raden) up for election.

You can file to run as a candidate at your local city or school district office.