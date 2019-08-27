Buxton Suffers Setback In Rehab Assignment

Injured Twins outfielder Byron Buxton has suffered a setback in his recovery from a shoulder injury suffered on August 1st. He had been rehabbing in Cedar Rapids with the Twins' AA affiliate.

Buxton played for the Kernels on Sunday, going 1-2 with a double, walk and strikeout. It was after the strikeout that Buxton appeared to be in pain when leaving the field.

He was held out of Monday's game due to "poor field conditions," but the story changed Tuesday evening when The Athletic's Dan Hayes confirmed there was more to it than that.