Bradley James McCalla, 61, Clear Lake

January 22, 1964 - June 21, 2025

Family will be having private services for Bradley J. McCalla who passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 21, 2025 at the St. Cloud Hospital with his family by his side.

Bradley was born on January 22, 1964 in St. Cloud to Don and Myrna (Wipper) McCalla. He worked as a foreman for Central Applicators. Bradley enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was an easy going, wonderful brother, uncle and friend.

He is survived by his siblings, Kenneth McCalla of Robbinsdale, Diane (Tom) Aydt of Big Lake, and Barry (Pam) McCalla of La Porte; sisters-in-law, Denise McCalla of Ostego and Sherry McCalla of Clear Lake; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Barbara (Jack) Mruz; and brothers, Roger and Dean McCalla.