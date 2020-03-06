Boys Hockey State Tournament Scores, Schedule
The Class AA tournament got underway on Thursday, with top-seeded Andover falling victim to an upset. Here are the results of the tourney to this point.
WEDNESDAY
#2 Cathedral 11, Mankato East 2
#3 Hermantown 7, Monticello 1
#1 Warroad 9, Hutchinson 3
#4 Mahtomedi 5, #5 Delano 2
THURSDAY
CLASS A CONSOLATION BRACKET
Monticello 6, Mankato East 1
Delano 6, Hutchinson 5 (OT)
CLASS AA QUARTERFINALS
#2 Blake 7, Maple Grove 5
#3 Eden Prairie 4, Lakeville South 0
St. Thomas Academy 3, #1 Andover 2
#5 Hill-Murray 5, #4 Moorhead 1
FRIDAY
CLASS A SEMIFINAL
#2 Cathedral vs #3 Hermantown 11 AM (WJON)
#1 Warroad vs #4 Mahtomedi 1 PM
CLASS AA SEMIFINAL
#3 Eden Prairie vs #2 Blake 6 PM
#5 Hill-Murray vs St. Thomas Academy 8 PM
CLASS AA CONSOLATION
Lakeville South vs Maple Grove 10 AM
Moorhead vs Andover 12 PM