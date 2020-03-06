Boys Hockey State Tournament Scores, Schedule

The Class AA tournament got underway on Thursday, with top-seeded Andover falling victim to an upset. Here are the results of the tourney to this point.

WEDNESDAY

#2 Cathedral 11, Mankato East 2

#3 Hermantown 7, Monticello 1

#1 Warroad 9, Hutchinson 3

#4 Mahtomedi 5, #5 Delano 2

THURSDAY

CLASS A CONSOLATION BRACKET

Monticello 6, Mankato East 1

Delano 6, Hutchinson 5 (OT)

CLASS AA QUARTERFINALS

#2 Blake 7, Maple Grove 5

#3 Eden Prairie 4, Lakeville South 0

St. Thomas Academy 3, #1 Andover 2

#5 Hill-Murray 5, #4 Moorhead 1

FRIDAY

CLASS A SEMIFINAL

#2 Cathedral vs #3 Hermantown 11 AM (WJON)

#1 Warroad vs #4 Mahtomedi 1 PM

CLASS AA SEMIFINAL

#3 Eden Prairie vs #2 Blake 6 PM

#5 Hill-Murray vs St. Thomas Academy 8 PM

CLASS AA CONSOLATION

Lakeville South vs Maple Grove 10 AM

Moorhead vs Andover 12 PM