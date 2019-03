The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm snuck past the Tech Tigers 60-58 Thursday night at Tech High School. The Storm's Jacob Schloe hit a baseline jumper with 7.1 seconds left to send Sauk Rapids-Rice to the win.

Josh Schloe led the Storm with 24 points, while the Tigers were led by Tate Caldwell's 29.

ELSEWHERE:

Brainerd 76, Apollo 67

Rocori 71, Zimmerman 60

Albany 75, Cathedral 69