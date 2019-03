The Sartell Sabres will travel to Melrose Tuesday night for a non-conference game with the Dutchmen. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.

The Sabres are in a three-way tie for the Central Lakes Conference with a 10-5 CLC mark (17-7 overall). The Dutchmen are leading the West Central Conference with a 12-1 record (20-4 overall).

ELSEWHERE:

Fergus Falls @ Rocori

Willmar @ Tech

Alexandria @ Sauk Rapids-Rice

Cathedral @ Mora