TRICK OR TREAT

Have you ever been to Hemker Park & Zoo's 'Boo at the Zoo' Event? It's a blast! Area businesses gather together at Hemker Zoo in Freeport, as children dress in their favorite Halloween costumes, and trick or treat through the zoo. At last count, there were close to 30 vendors scheduled to be there handing out treats to our children, which sounds like a great, safe enjoyable trick-or-treat event for our children.

Get our free mobile app

There are even animal-friendly treats for the animals that live at Hemker Zoo.

THIS WEEKEND

The event is happening this weekend, Saturday, October 8th, and next Saturday, October 15th. Trick or treating around the zoo grounds with area businesses will be happening from 10 am to 2 pm.

Send us your cute zoo photos of your kids in costume at the zoo and we will share them. You can send them to Kelly@minnesotasnewcountry.com.

ADMISSION DETAILS

Admission to the park is discounted for these Halloween events. $16 per person plus tax for anyone 2 years old and up. Anyone 23 months and younger are admitted to the zoo for free.

What could be better? Discounted pricing, candy, and seeing amazing zoo animals.

CALLING ALL VENDORS

If you have a business that would like to sponsor an area at the Zoo, you can fill out a form and mail a donation to Hemker Park & Zoo at PO Box 262, Freeport, MN 56331. If you have any questions about this event, you can call 320.836.2426.

States with the most registered hunters Stacker analyzed data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to determine which states have the most registered hunters. Read on to see how your state ranks on Stacker’s list.

RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured.