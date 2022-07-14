Bonnie Jean (Volkl) Popp, 70, Rice

December 17, 1951 - July 10, 2022

attachment-Bonnie Popp loading...

Bonnie Jean (Volkl) Popp, age 70, Rice, MN, passed away at her home on July 10, 2022 after a short battle with Parkinson’s disease. Bonnie, the daughter of Lester Volkl and Dorothy (Volkl) Pappenfus, was born on December 17, 1951 in Brainerd, MN. Bonnie was known for her witty humor and being a top notch second basewoman in addition to her love of sunflowers, almond M&M’s, dogs, Panama City Beach, FL and her family. Bonnie enjoyed working at the St. Cloud Hospital prior to retirement.

She is survived by her husband, Ted Popp; children, Melissa (Korey) Dobmeier and Jon Osendorf; stepchildren, Michelle (Aaron) Rosenberger, Derek (Sara) Popp, and Isaac (A.J.) Popp; nine grandchildren, Kris, Karson, Kenzie, Noah, Evan, Greta, Owen, Landon and Mason; and her brother, Michael (Michele) Volkl and sister-in-law, Joan Volkl. Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, Lester Volkl and Dorothy Pappenfus, as well as her brother, John Volkl.

Bonnie’s legacy is love. She loved well and was well loved – and for that reason, we have no regrets.

A Celebration of Life for Bonnie is planned for Saturday, August 13 from 12-3pm at the Popp residence in Rice, MN. The family has requested that remembrances be made in the form of contributions to the Moments Hospice Foundation, momentsfoundation.org, who provided outstanding care and friendship in Bonnie’s last days.