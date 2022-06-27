Bonnie Ann (Loughran) Marshall, 74, Sauk Rapids

August 12, 1947 - June 21, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at St. John Cantius Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Bonnie Ann (Loughran) Marshall, age 74, of Sauk Rapids, who passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. The Reverend Scott Pogatchnik will officiate. Burial will be in Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday all at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud. Parish Prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Bonnie was born August 12, 1947 in Hampton Virginia and was the daughter of Col. Joseph Patrick Loughran and Veronica Anne Loughran. She is survived by her four children: Angela Marshall, Tiffany Marshall, Christopher Marshall and Aaron Marshall. Bonnie is also survived by her two granddaughters: Ellanore Marshall and Brynn Marshall and her seven brothers and sisters: Joseph Loughran Jr., Valerie McBeath, Noreen Mercer, Thomas Loughran, Rosanne Martin, Dennis Loughran, and Christopher Loughran.

Bonnie worked as an Administrative Assistant at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center for 37 years until retirement. She is one of the longest employees of the VA on record to date and was an extremely valuable member of their team. Bonnie was a devoted and active member of St. Mary’s Cathedral, St. Anthony of Padua and St. John Cantius Catholic Churches. Bonnie in recent years formed a special connection with the St. John Cantius church community and particularly Father Scott Pogatchnik. In addition, Bonnie was ordained by the St. Francis Third Order Confraternity of Penitents which was part of her continued path to living a life of holiness as close to possible to its original intent as outlined by St. Francis of Assisi to the people of his day. This secular order consists of men and women who try to emulate St. Francis' spirit by performing works of teaching, charity and social services.

Bonnie Marshall will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother. Her strong Catholic faith allowed her to be a dedicated servant to God and the St. Cloud Catholic diocese by being a pillar of support to the community, her family and friends. Bonnie was an extremely gifted writer and loved gardening, loved all God’s creatures great and small, and she enjoyed ancestral research, genealogy research and historical research of all kinds in her spare time.

A special thank you to the staff of the Quiet Oaks Hospice House and the Daniel Funeral Home for the care given to Bonnie and her family.

Memorials or donations to Quiet Oaks Hospice are preferred in lieu of flowers.