Blue Jays Hang On To Top Twins Tuesday

The Toronto Blue Jays beat the Minnesota Twins 6-5 Tuesday night at Target Field in the second game of a four game series. With the loss, the Twins fall to 8-6 on the season.

Minnesota had a chance to tie the game in the bottom of the ninth when CJ Cron attempted to score from first base on a Byron Buxton double with two outs, but Cron was thrown out at the plate to end the game.

Twins outfielder Eddie Rosario finished the game 1-4 with a home run and three runs batted in, while Marwin Gonzalez and Jorge Polanco also added dingers for Minnesota in the loss.

The Twins will look to bounce back when they host the Blue Jays at Target Field again Wednesday night. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. on AM 1240, WJON.