Blanche F. “Pat” Mund, 89, St. Cloud

August 16, 1931 - June 23, 2021

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Blanche F. “Pat” Mund, age 89 of St. Cloud who passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2021 at her home. Reverend Joseph Herzing will officiate. Interment will take place at Assumption cemetery, St. Cloud.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until time of service on Wednesday at the church. Arrangements were by the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Blanche “Pat” Mund was born August 16, 1931 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Minot, North Dakota to Basil and Blanche (Doyle) Foley. She attended Grade School in Bartlett, ND through the 8th grade; St. Mary’s High School in Devil’s Lake, ND, but graduated from Lakota High School in Lakota, ND in 1949; and graduated from the Minot Business College as a Stenographer and Clerk Typist. Pat married Ervin N. Mund on June 2, 1953.

She was not only the rock of our family but of the extended family. Strong in her faith, gracious and caring to all, especially those who were struggling. She cherished her volunteer work at Catholic Charities and the St. Cloud Veterans Administration Medical Center. Pat was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 428 and St. Anthony’s Parish.

Pat is survived by her children, Dorraine (Scott) Larison of St. Cloud and William (Mary) of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Christopher Mund (Kori Zieminski ) of Plymouth, Julie (Kevin Grove) Mund of Indianapolis, Indiana, Abby Mund (Mike Komperud) of Roseville, Amy Mund of California and Meghan Carda (Ben Hueper) of Rosemount; daughter-in-law, Angela Mund; very close friend, Merry Mund; brother, Maurice Foley, sister, Ann Rentfrow; and brother-in-law, Frank Rentfrow.

She was preceded in death by her son, Steven J. Mund; daughter, Patricia Mund; her parents; sister, Vivian Kondrat; brother-in-law, Robert Kondrat and sister-in-law, Lynn Foley.

Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers to St. Cloud Catholic Charities Food Shelf and St. Mary’s Mission & School Red Lake, Minnesota.

Live Stream can be found at https://youtu.be/WX9uGkDoNUk