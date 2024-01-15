Blackout Plates Proving Very Popular Among Minnesota Drivers

Minnesota's new 'blackout' license plates are proving to be very popular in the first couple of weeks since they became available on January 1st.

Minnesota Public Radio reports that there have been over 3,800 of the plates sold so far, which Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services Director Pong Xiong says is "trending in a positive direction."

Minnesota sells about 70,000 Critical Habitat plates per year, making it the most popular specialty plate in the state. The blackout plate is currently on track to take over the top spot.

The blackout plate is just one of several new plates available to Minnesota drivers in 2024.

LION'S CLUB

MN DPS MN DPS loading...

Fee: $13.50/motorcycle; $15.50/auto or truck

Passenger class vehicles, noncommercial one-ton pickups and self-propelled recreational vehicles. Requires minimum $25 first-time contribution and additional $5 annual contribution with registration renewal. Funds are issued to the Lions Club International.

MINNESOTA LYNX

MN DPS MN DPS loading...

Fee: $13.50/motorcycle; $15.50/Auto or truck

Passenger class vehicles, noncommercial one-ton pickups and self-propelled recreational vehicles. Requires minimum $30 annual contribution to professional sports team's foundation.

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES

MN DPS MN DPS loading...

Fee: $13.50/motorcycle; $15.50 Auto/Truck

Passenger class vehicles, noncommercial one-ton pickups and self-propelled recreational vehicles. Requires minimum $30 annual contribution to professional sports team's foundation.

MINNESOTA TWINS

MN DPS MN DPS loading...

Fee: $13.50/motorcycle; $15.50/auto or truck

Passenger class vehicles, noncommercial one-ton pickups and self-propelled recreational vehicles. Requires minimum $30 annual contribution to professional sports team's foundation.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

MN DPS MN DPS loading...

Fee: $13.50/Motorcycle; $15/auto or truck

Passenger class vehicles, one-ton pickup trucks and self-propelled recreational vehicles. Requires $30 annual contribution to the Driver and Vehicle Services Operating Account. The passenger class version of this plate is available same-day at offices that offer license plate services, as inventory allows.

MINNESOTA WILD

MN DPS MN DPS loading...

Fee: $13.50/Motorcycle; $15/auto or truck

Passenger class vehicles, one-ton pickup trucks and self-propelled recreational vehicles. Requires $30 annual contribution to the Driver and Vehicle Services Operating Account. The passenger class version of this plate is available same-day at offices that offer license plate services, as inventory allows.