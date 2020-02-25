Bill Frahm, 85, Oro Valley, Arizona, (formerly of St. Cloud)

December 15, 1934 - February 5, 2020

Bill Frahm, age 85, passed away Thursday, February 5 in Oro Valley, AZ. A Celebration of Bill’s life will be held at 1:00PM on Saturday, February 29, at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home of St. Cloud, followed immediately by a time of gathering until 3:00PM. Bill was the son of Albert “Rowdy” and Thelma Frahm , born on December 15, 1934, in Elbow Lake, MN. Bill was a long time resident of St. Cloud, where he was the owner of the Miller Beer distribution facility, before selling the company and retiring to Arizona.

Bill was an avid hunter and was also known to enjoy a relaxing day on the lake fishing. He thoroughly enjoyed each and every moment he spent outdoors. Bill was a proud sponsor of Ducks Unlimited as well as the athletic programs at St. Cloud State University.

Bill will always be remembered by his wife, Marcine Frahm; children, Craig (Sandy) Frahm of St. Cloud, Karen Frahm of Cottage Grove, and Paula Frahm of Oro Valley, AZ; 3 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; as well as other relatives, extended family and close friends.