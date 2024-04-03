Beverly “Bev” J. Nathe, 87, Albany

June 23, 1936 - April 1, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM Monday April 15, 2024 at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon for Beverly Nathe, 87 of Albany who died Monday April 1, 2024 at her home. Rev. Scott Pogatchnik will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be from 3:30-7:00PM on Sunday, April 14, 2024 and 1 hour prior to services on Monday all at the church in Avon. Parish prayers will be at 3:45PM followed by Christian Women praying at 6:30PM on Sunday at the church in Avon. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Avon.

Bev was born June 23, 1936 in Sauk Rapids to Henry & Clara (Nieland) Roberts. She married Gerard Nathe on May 25, 1957 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. They raised their 6 children in Avon. She worked for the True Value Hardware Store in Avon and was also an Avon Lady.

She is survived by her children, Geralyn Nathe-Evans of St. Cloud; Mary (Chuck) Merchant of Baudette; David (Amy) Nathe of Ashby; Vicki (Steve) Dawson of Fargo, ND; Paul Nathe of Avon; Nicole (Zach Kwamone) Nathe of Fargo, ND; 12 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 1 great grandchild arriving soon later in April.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Jerry, son in law, Dave Evans, siblings, Viola “Dotty” Barthelemy, Opal Waltzing, Bernice “Dolly” Heinen, Jeanette Marose, Jim Roberts, 2 grandchildren, Charles Merchant and Jacob Dawson.