January 10, 1949 - July 13, 2025

A Memorial Service will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 31, 2025 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Beverly Ann Billig, age 76, of Sartell who died on Sunday, July 13, 2025 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Thomas Olson will officiate and visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Beverly is survived by her husband Ray Billig of Sartell; daughters, Jennifer (Matthew) Billig of Burnsville, Kelly (Scott) Billig of West St. Paul; grandchildren, Finnian, Rowan; siblings, Mary Bukowski of Sauk Rapids, Patrick (Ann) Raymond of Port Townsend, WA, and Kay Haakonson of Sartell. She is preceded in death by her parents, Sylvester and Bernadine (Holden) Raymond; brother, Michael Raymond; and Brother-in-law, Tom Bukowski.