Bernice I. Jochum, 76, Sartell

February 22, 1945 - March 1, 2021

A Celebration of Life will be 5:00-8:00 p.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Blackberry Ridge Golf Club, 3125 Clubhouse Rd., Sartell, MN for Bernice I. Jochum, age 76, who passed away Monday at her home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Bernice was born February 22, 1945 in Pine City to Erhardt & Leona (Peterson) Schultz. She married Kenneth Jochum on June 4, 1966 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Bernice worked as a Parking Ramp Attendant for the City of St. Cloud. She enjoyed trips to the casino, collecting knickknacks especially angels, shopping, and finding a good deal. Bernice was generous, loving, and was most proud of her kids.

Survivors include her husband, Ken of Sartell; son and daughter, Marvin (Jilleen) Jochum of Foley and Jill (Jeffrey) Dahler of Minneapolis; grandsons, Austin, Tylor and Nicholas Jochum; fur grandbabies, Bubba and Prince; and siblings, Erhardt “Tuffy” (Carol) Schultz, Jr. of Apple Valley, Larry (Ann) Schultz of St. Cloud, Jeff (Lori) Schultz of Waite Park, Jim (Debbie) Schultz of St. Cloud, Lenny Schultz of Sartell, Steve Schultz of Waite Park, Timothy Schultz of St. Cloud, Scott Schultz of St. Cloud, Sue (Roger) Schroeder of St. Cloud, Lynn Volkers of St. Cloud, Nancy Myllykangas of Minneapolis and Michael (Patty) Schultz of Sartell. Bernice was preceded in death by her parents; infant son, Mark; siblings, Shirley Hamann, Lorraine Bemboom and Robert Schultz; and infant brother, Duane Schultz.