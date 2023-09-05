Bernard Fieber, 81, St. Cloud, formerly of Madison, MN

December 3, 1941 - September 1, 2023

Bernard “Bernie” E. Fieber, age 81 of St. Cloud, and formerly of Madison, MN, passed away peacefully on September 1, 2023, at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center. Memorial Services for Bernie will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, September 11, 2023, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in St. Michaels Catholic Cemetery in his home town of Madison at a later date.

Bernard Edward Fieber was born the fourth of six children to Nicholas and Nettie (Sand) Fieber on December 3, 1941, in Madison. He grew up on the family farm in Arena Township and graduated from Madison High School in 1960. After graduation, Bernie moved to California, and from there he was drafted into the United States Army in 1963. He served his country honorably during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged in 1965. After his discharge, Bernie worked in various jobs, most notably as the owner and operator of his own marble refinishing company for over 9 years.

Bernie enjoyed riding his motorcycle, playing pinochle, and doing crafts. He enjoyed spending time with his brother, Marc’s, family and being in partnership with him raising calves and remodeling houses. Bernie also spent time traveling in his motor home. Above all else, Bernie will be remembered for being a wonderful son, brother, and friend to all who knew him.

Bernie is survived by his siblings, Joan (Gary) Nickander of Noblesville, IN, Kaye Novak of St. Cloud, Marc (Phyllis) Fieber of LaGrange, CA, and Pat (Dan) Jones of Lake Crystal; sister-in-law, Christa Fieber of Madison; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bill Fieber; brother-in-law, Paul Novak; and close friend, Marti Johnson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the St. Cloud VA Medical Center.