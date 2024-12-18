Bernadine E. Massmann, 93, Rockville

August 1, 1931 - December 16, 2024

attachment-Bernadine Massmann loading...

Bernadine (Bernie) Elizabeth Massmann beloved wife and cherished mother, passed from this world on December 16, 2024. Despite suffering from cancer for the past 4 years, Bernie remained a steady presence in her family, up to the end showing the warmth and love that characterized her life.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 am on Saturday, December 21, 2024, at Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church in Rockville, MN. Burial will be in the parish cemetery following the service.

Relatives and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Friday December 20, 2024, at Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring, MN. Visitation will continue Saturday morning from 9:00 a.m.-10:15 a.m. at the funeral home.

Bernie was born on August 1, 1931, in Lake Henry, MN, to Lawrence and Anna (Gruber) Haider. She was the fifth of three brothers and two sisters. Bernie married Ed Massmann on November 19, 1966, at St Margaret’s Church, in Lake Henry, MN.

Bernie was a dedicated and hard-working farmer and homemaker, dedicating her life to her family and community. She loved tending to her garden, raising chickens, and canning the fruits of her labor to share with others. Her hands, which had so often worked the soil and nurtured life, were a testament to the love and care she put into every aspect of her world. She was a proud member the Legion of Mary Auxiliary, Christian Mothers, and longtime parishioner at Mary of the Immaculate Conception in Rockville. She is survived by her four children, Henry (Kathryn) Massmann, Ronald (Kathleen) Massmann, Mark (Mary) Massmann, and Julie (Scott) Reberg. In addition, Bernie was blessed with 28 grandchildren. Eleven of them, Abraham, Bridget, Rose, Davy, Eve, Mara, Sebastian, Leah, Jacob, Ryan, and Amadea, greeted her when she left this world.

She leaves behind 17 grandchildren, Amber, Katlyn, Edmund, Tiffany, Lawrence, Patrick, Alexandra, Samuel, Kathrine, Abby, Grace, James, Clarence, Eugene, Hannah, Andrew, and Xavier. Additionally, she is survived by one sister, as well as beloved in-laws, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Bernie lived a full and rich life of 93 years, committed to God, family, and country, and will be remembered by her children and grandchildren as a loving mother and faithful servant of God.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Edmund: parents; three brothers; one sister, and many beloved in-laws and friends.

Many thanks to the care givers from Hospice and Trinity Home Health Care and the spiritual care provided by Fr Nathan Laliberte, Fr. Patrick Barnes, Fr. Joseph Zabinski, and Fr. Michael Daly.