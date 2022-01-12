Benton County Fair Wants Your Help Making It Better In 2022

As we all know, things can change at a moment's notice in a pandemic. But, even though it seems cases are going up, the Benton County Fair is moving forward with plans for 2022.

In a Facebook post from January 5, organizers wrote, "Planning and prep for the 2022 Benton County Fair [are] underway!"

Get our free mobile app

That's great news for fair lovers. In 2020, the fair in Sauk Rapids was canceled due to the COVID-19. It was a year without cheese curds, freshly squeezed lemonade, and mini donuts on the fairgrounds.

The festivities went on as planned in 2021, and without issues. With two years of navigating through the virus under their belts, organizers are confident they'll be able to hold the fair this year.

So, it's officially time to mark it on your calendar for August 2nd through 7th. Fair planners asked, "what things do you look forward to seeing at the fair? Do you have a new idea for something fun and new? Send us a message or comment below with ideas!! We would love to hear from you".

Townsquare Media Staff Townsquare Media Staff loading...

Beth Lewis wrote, "seeing The Cadillac Three there a few years ago was my absolute favorite show of theirs and I've seen them a lot. Would love to see them there again."

World Champion Tom Meents Attempts A Never-Before-Done Front Flip Of His Monster Truck Dave Kotinsky loading...

Heidi Haag Benner said, "We loved when the monster trucks were there a few years ago. That was fun to watch!"

attachment-anderson-schmig-KIPM6diDgAg-unsplash attachment-anderson-schmig-KIPM6diDgAg-unsplash loading...

Kayla Manea suggested, "maybe a rodeo clown act while waiting for derby to start. Improv shows on the stage."

Townsquare Media Staff Townsquare Media Staff loading...

Kelly Roberts would like to see, "[a] rodeo, horse races, good food, [a] radio station DJ entertainment for dancing."

bingo_nikkorz_flickr-630x412 loading...

Jodi Schumacher had a request, "I wish Bingo was open longer hours, that it started earlier in the day."

Photo by Gina Santangelo on Unsplash Photo by Gina Santangelo on Unsplash loading...

Steve Miller wrote, "New music at the beer garden stage".

Townsquare Media Staff Townsquare Media Staff loading...

Jeff Holt commented, "hypnotist show, twister contest, hula hoop contest."

Personally, I love the fair exactly how it is now. But, some new options would be pretty cool too. As long as I've got cheese curds, I'm good.

If you'd like to help improve the fair and make it better, write your comments on their Facebook page.