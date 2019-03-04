Benedict “Benny” Bernard, 88, Richmond

May 16, 1930 - March 2, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN for Benedict “Benny” Bernard, age 88, who died Saturday, March 2, 2019 peacefully at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery at a later date.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond. Visitation will continue on Thursday morning from 10:00 - 10:45 a.m. at the church.

Benny was born on May 16, 1930 in Cold Spring, MN to William and Elizabeth (Knaus) Bernard. He married Jean Schwartz on October 7, 1953 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Marty, MN. They were blessed with 65 years of marriage. Benny was a carpenter all his life having built many homes. He enjoyed playing cards, puzzling, gardening and mowing his lawn. He loved a good beer and was known for his one-liners and great sense of humor. Above all else, Benny loved his family and the time spent with them.

He is survived by his wife, Jean; children, Bob (Nancy), Ken, Larry (Sandi), Mary (Randy) Tonnell; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his siblings, Leander, Jenny, Gilbert “Buddy”, Roy, Marion, Adeline, Annabel, Lucille and Roger “Rex” Bernard.

The Bernard family would like to thank the amazing staff at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center for their compassionate and loving care for Benny over the last three years.