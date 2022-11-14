Be Careful – New Carjacking Scam in Minnesota More Common
We have had new snow falling in the last day. Things tend to get a bit slippery when that happens and along with that comes some possible fender benders. Yes, most of them (if they happen) are probably legit fender benders. But there is a new scam going on in the metro area. This could move to more of outer Minnesota as well.
It's called the "bump and rob". Someone "accidentally" runs into you. You obviously stop because you know, someone rear-ended you. The people in the other car get out, and that's when it happens. Carjacking.
According to KARE 11, this is the scenario that happened last week in Maplewood.
After a fender bender in Maplewood on Wednesday night, four people exited their vehicle and approached the driver of the car they had bumped into.
This has got to be one of the more scary "scams" out there. Carjackings have been on the rise for the last few years for some reason. It seems like it's just for fun. Like to see if they can do it or not. Now, it's been stepped up a bit. If you get rear-ended you don't know if it's for real now or not. If it's real, you'd like to have the other driver responsible. Mostly because of the cost to fix the possible damage, and also for driving record reasons. But, is it worth it to sit there and possible be carjacked?
The police say that if this happens to you, just do what they say. Mike Martin, undersheriff of regional services for RCSO had this statement:
"There's no car, there's no purse or wallet, or cell phone, that's worth risking your life," said Martin. "So if you end up in the situation, just comply with whatever they're trying to get you to do and call 911 as soon as you can."
This has got to be one of the more scary situations that have come about recently.